Jennison Associates LLC Has $29.07 Million Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,346 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $29,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period.

Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Lazard stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Lazard had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Lazard Profile



Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.



