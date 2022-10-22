Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,508,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,853 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.78% of UMH Properties worth $26,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B&I Capital AG boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 61.6% in the second quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 623,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 3.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 13.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 103,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Insider Activity at UMH Properties

UMH Properties Price Performance

In other UMH Properties news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch bought 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,631.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,381 shares of company stock worth $52,924. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UMH opened at $16.34 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

