Jennison Associates LLC Invests $24.16 Million in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 414,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,158,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.91% of Pacira BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,688,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,797,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,293,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after purchasing an additional 102,986 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,160,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,125,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on PCRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.62. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

