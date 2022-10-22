Jennison Associates LLC Invests $28.57 Million in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 462,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,570,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,619,000 after buying an additional 828,378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after buying an additional 211,729 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,553,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,763,000 after buying an additional 967,642 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,120,000 after buying an additional 2,277,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,550,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,524,000 after buying an additional 1,434,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $104.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its 200 day moving average is $53.50.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDD. Benchmark raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Nomura raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. HSBC raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

