Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,186,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,831 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $23,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,718,062.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $163,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,718,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,701 shares of company stock worth $11,359,041. 42.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clear Secure Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 1.29. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.79 and a 12-month high of $54.19.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

