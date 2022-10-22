Jennison Associates LLC Makes New Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 325,887 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,425,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 127.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.21. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.48 and a 1-year high of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.60.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. NetEase had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s payout ratio is 33.18%.

NTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

