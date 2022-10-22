Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 19,151 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of Chart Industries worth $18,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.77.

Chart Industries stock opened at $202.60 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $218.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 167.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

