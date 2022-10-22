Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 31,073 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,073 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $28,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after buying an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,840,000 after buying an additional 113,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after buying an additional 584,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,168,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,044,000 after buying an additional 275,466 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Up 1.5 %

Hershey stock opened at $228.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.40. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $172.72 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 198,096 shares of company stock worth $44,078,011. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.13.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

