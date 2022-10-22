Jennison Associates LLC Sells 113,081 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 113,081 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.05% of WSFS Financial worth $26,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 31,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 23.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 35.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 3,087 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $153,609.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,352.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 3,740 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $185,728.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WSFS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

WSFS stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

WSFS Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.