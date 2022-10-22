Jennison Associates LLC Sells 17,300 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 766,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Mplx worth $22,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,661 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Mplx by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,702,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,557,000 after acquiring an additional 231,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Mplx by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,268,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,824,000 after acquiring an additional 430,063 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Mplx by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,266,977 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,758,000 after acquiring an additional 319,502 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Mplx by 10.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,317,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,847,000 after acquiring an additional 410,265 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.48. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mplx Announces Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MPLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

About Mplx

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.