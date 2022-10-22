Jennison Associates LLC Sells 229,875 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 423,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 229,875 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $29,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 1,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Bank of America downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho began coverage on Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

