Jennison Associates LLC Sells 741,793 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741,793 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in XPeng were worth $22,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,912,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,193,000 after purchasing an additional 471,143 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,477 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,582,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,375,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,601,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,290 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPeng alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Nomura lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 target price on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. XPeng Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $56.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPeng

(Get Rating)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.