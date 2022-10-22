Jennison Associates LLC Sells 7,883 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pembina Pipeline worth $23,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

PBA opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.48.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBA shares. TheStreet downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

