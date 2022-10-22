Jennison Associates LLC Sells 809,393 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,322,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809,393 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $25,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 39,230 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,258,000.

GTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gates Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.39 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

