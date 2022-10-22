Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $159.00 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 18.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

