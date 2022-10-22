Joshua Allen Franks Sells 1,957 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Allen Franks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Joshua Allen Franks sold 10,515 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $383,797.50.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. StockNews.com began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

