JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lowered its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in JOYY were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 23.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 5.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 140.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 53,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in JOYY in the second quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

JOYY Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YY opened at $25.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. JOYY Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.85 million. JOYY had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 3.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOYY Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.507 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.32%.

JOYY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

