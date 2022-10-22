JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €204.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €204.00 ($208.16) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($204.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($168.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse Price Performance

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €160.75 ($164.03) on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a fifty-two week low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a fifty-two week high of €175.90 ($179.49). The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €168.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is €164.38.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.