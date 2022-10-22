JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €210.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($214.29) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) price target on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €225.00 ($229.59) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.
Allianz Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of ALV stock opened at €173.46 ($177.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €170.00 and a 200 day moving average of €185.40. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($211.02).
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
