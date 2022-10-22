JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Price Target to $12.00

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Guild in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Guild from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GHLD opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Guild has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $563.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Guild had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $287.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.33 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guild will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,881 shares in the company, valued at $328,995.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Guild

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Guild in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Guild in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Guild in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Guild by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd raised its stake in Guild by 46.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.