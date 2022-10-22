JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Price Target to $5.00

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JOBY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.55. Joby Aviation has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $115,849.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,263.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $115,849.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,263.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,652,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,287 over the last 90 days. 51.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 49.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 64.9% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 18,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 49.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,917,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after purchasing an additional 965,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $863,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.