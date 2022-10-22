JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target to $52.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RPRX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.71.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.83. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 19.22, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.87 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 20.66%. Analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 98.70%.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,295,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 30,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $1,295,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,894,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 267,815 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $10,985,771.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,426,170 shares in the company, valued at $878,901,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,809,116 shares of company stock valued at $75,989,320. Corporate insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,056 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,506,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,483,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,145,000 after purchasing an additional 767,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.4% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,764,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,384,000 after purchasing an additional 449,094 shares in the last quarter. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

