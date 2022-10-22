JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $93.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $112.60.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock opened at $102.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.72. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $223.36. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.