JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Target Price to $93.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ameren from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group cut Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.56.

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. Ameren has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.48. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Ameren’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Ameren by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Ameren by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

