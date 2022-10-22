JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Target Price to $5.00

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ACHR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.17.

ACHR stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 15.31.

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $184,592.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $184,592.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,910 shares in the company, valued at $207,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tosha Perkins sold 62,242 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $175,522.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,265,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,997. 30.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,169 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,234,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,270,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after buying an additional 1,079,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after buying an additional 94,992 shares during the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

