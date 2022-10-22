JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Target Price to $53.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Essent Group to $54.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.10.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Essent Group stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $34.27 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Essent Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 326.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.