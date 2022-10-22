Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $66.98, but opened at $70.13. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $73.18, with a volume of 993 shares traded.

The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.17. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,421.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KALU. StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $31,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $170,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $87,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth $466,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 285,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 139,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.83. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -857.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

