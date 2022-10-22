KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Up 5.9%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.88 and last traded at $11.86. Approximately 135,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,479,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.
A number of analysts recently commented on BEKE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.
The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of -1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of KE by 476.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of KE by 1,805.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of KE by 53.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
