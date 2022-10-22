KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.49, but opened at $15.90. KeyCorp shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 187,751 shares.

The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34.

About KeyCorp

Get Rating

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

