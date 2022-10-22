Kirby (KEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $697.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.50 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. On average, analysts expect Kirby to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KEX opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.65. Kirby has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

