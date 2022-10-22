KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 48.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KREF stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 430.34, a current ratio of 430.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 90.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 28.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

KREF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

