KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $23.50 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 430.34 and a current ratio of 430.34. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.77.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 48.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 241.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.