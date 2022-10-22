Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $49.42, but opened at $46.60. Knight-Swift Transportation shares last traded at $47.06, with a volume of 91,104 shares.

The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,619,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,669 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after buying an additional 892,933 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,213,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,331,000 after purchasing an additional 760,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $27,013,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $49.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading

