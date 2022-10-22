Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Lam Research by 224.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $369.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $409.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 78.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

