Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $5.68 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 19th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $5.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $5.80. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $24.90 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $22.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.85 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $560.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.28 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 65.73%.

LPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $62.53 on Thursday. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,007,000 after purchasing an additional 507,541 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $24,125,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after acquiring an additional 142,514 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,721,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,988,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $250,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,420.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,397,420.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,502.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,509 shares of company stock worth $585,406 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

