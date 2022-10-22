Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Trading Up 4.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $62.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Las Vegas Sands traded as high as $37.97 and last traded at $37.19. 148,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,481,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 86,801 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,172 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,763 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 3.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.