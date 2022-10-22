LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.86.

Several analysts have commented on TREE shares. TheStreet downgraded LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

LendingTree Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $22.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $282.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98.

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $261.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.66 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 8,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $280,767.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LendingTree

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,430,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in LendingTree by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in LendingTree by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in LendingTree by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 217,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after buying an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

