Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,898 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Lennar by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after buying an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in Lennar by 111.9% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,577,000 after buying an additional 133,400 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 796,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,713,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after buying an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.68. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

