Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 49,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,984,552 shares.The stock last traded at $16.27 and had previously closed at $16.26.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LBRT. Capital One Financial upped their price target on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $43,323.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,115 shares in the company, valued at $54,630,825.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $43,323.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,630,825.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 16,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $240,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,351,304 shares in the company, valued at $50,403,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,999 shares of company stock worth $1,980,193. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,052,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 599.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,079,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,589 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 7,456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,750 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,380,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.60.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $942.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.62%. Liberty Energy’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

