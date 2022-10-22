Lincoln National Corp Acquires 276 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $29,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $35,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $71.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $77.55. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $59.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

