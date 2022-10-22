Lincoln National Corp Acquires 5,643 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter valued at $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 200.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 257.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter valued at $296,000.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of FDRR opened at $37.52 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19.

