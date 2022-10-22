Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $29.46.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $1.0714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.12.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.