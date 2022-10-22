Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 628.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,855,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,564,000 after buying an additional 1,601,170 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6,523.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 57,604 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 394.4% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,115 shares during the period.

IYH stock opened at $263.05 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $247.38 and a 12-month high of $302.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.65.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

