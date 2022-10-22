Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May Trading Up 1.5 %

BMAY stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.