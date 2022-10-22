Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,017 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $105.89 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.04 and its 200 day moving average is $111.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

