Lincoln National Corp Buys 687 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS stock opened at $88.53 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.33.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

