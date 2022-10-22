Lincoln National Corp Buys 707 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWN. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,136,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $136.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.08. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.