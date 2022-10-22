Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 10,714 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after purchasing an additional 822,589 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 852.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,582,000 after purchasing an additional 427,954 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NFG opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $502.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.68 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Articles

