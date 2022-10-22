Lincoln National Corp Cuts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $437,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $5,882,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Capital One Financial began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.59.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $156.32 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

