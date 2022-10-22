Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in PayPal by 43.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 88,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 26,822 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 35.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.19.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $83.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $255.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

